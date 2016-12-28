American Horror Story actress Lily Rabe is pregnant.
The 34-year-old star announced the news by debuting a baby bump as she attended the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors event on Tuesday night (27Dec16).
Lily was joined by her long-term boyfriend Hamish Linklater as she posed for pictures on the red carpet, cradling her rounded stomach while beaming with delight.
While the child will be the first for Lily, Hamish shares nine-year-old daughter Lucinda Rose with ex-wife Jessica Goldberg.
Lily previously starred in television series Medium, The Good Wife and The Whispers, but is most well known for her roles in American Horror Story.
She can soon be seen in the movie version of A Midsummer Night's Dream, in which she stars alongside Hamish.
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
After the high of last year's Blue Jasmine, Woody Allen is back in playful mode...
Stanley is a talented magician who goes by the name of Wei Ling Soo professionally,...
What could easily have been a sentimental slog is given a spark of intelligent wit...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
Sophie and Jason have been in a relationship for many years, but unlike their peers...
Made for love, not money, by an upstart filmmaker who knows and adores his subject,...