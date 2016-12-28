The 34-year-old star announced the news by debuting a baby bump as she attended the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors event on Tuesday night (27Dec16).

Lily was joined by her long-term boyfriend Hamish Linklater as she posed for pictures on the red carpet, cradling her rounded stomach while beaming with delight.

While the child will be the first for Lily, Hamish shares nine-year-old daughter Lucinda Rose with ex-wife Jessica Goldberg.

Lily previously starred in television series Medium, The Good Wife and The Whispers, but is most well known for her roles in American Horror Story.

She can soon be seen in the movie version of A Midsummer Night's Dream, in which she stars alongside Hamish.