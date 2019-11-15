Halsey, Brendon Urie, and Gigi Hadid are among the stars to speak out in support of Taylor Swift following her latest row with Scooter Braun.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker claimed on Twitter on Thursday (14.11.19) that a proposed Netflix documentary and her performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) are in doubt because the music mogul and her former label boss Scott Borchetta won't allow the use of her old music unless she stops her criticism of Scooter taking over her former record label, Big Machine, from Scott, and drops her plans to re-record her back catalogue to get around the fact the executive now owns her master recordings under the terms of the deal.

And after calling for support on the issue, a number of her famous friends have blasted the businessmen.

Her 'Me!' collaborator Brendon Urie said on his livestream: ''Scooter Braun s**t, like what a piece of s**t, right? You guys know about this dude?

''It just like broke my heart, I read Taylor's statement and I was like, 'That sounds about right.' Toxic dudes doing toxic bulls**t in this toxic industry.''

Halsey shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram story which read: ''Not only are we looking at an awful business move (because one would be incentivized to allow Taylor to perform her songs seeing as it would direct to a rediscovery of a catalog they currently profit off????) but this is just mean.

''This is punishment. This is hoping to silence her from speaking about things by dangling this over her head.

''These people are protected because they inspire complicity with fear. Banking on the illusion that people won't stand up for her. That the world will say she's overreacting.

''You're barking up the wrong tree.

''It is her grace and patience in these moments that make her the Artist of the Decade.''

Model Gigi tweeted: ''Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is [praying emojis] Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!!''

Actress Ruby Rose was another to speak out in support of the 'Blank Space' singer.

She shared Taylor's post on her Instagram Story and wrote: ''This is not okay.''

'Friday' hitmaker Rebecca Black slammed Scooter and Scott for their ''power pull''.

She wrote: ''what a complete power pull @scooterbraun @scottborchetta. the way this industry is set up, there are times where we have to get legal permission to perform anything we share rights to. but denying access like this is solely to play with and diminish a person.''

Todrick Hall admitted the situation had made him ''soooo angry'', while Tinashe said it ''genuinely'' made her feel ''sick to [her] stomach''.

Lily Allen confirmed she stood in ''solidarity'' with the 'Love Story' singer.

She tweeted: ''Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful, and people wonder why music hasn't had its #MeToo moment ?''

Taylor's close friend Ed Sheeran didn't make a public statement on the issue.

However, when questioned by a fan, he said: ''I have been speaking directly to her, like I always do.''