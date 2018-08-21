Halsey and G-Eazy are ''working on their relationship'', following their reunion at an MTV VMAs afterparty on Monday (20.08.18).

The 23-year-old singer and the 'No Limit' rapper split almost two months ago after a year of dating, but were rumoured to have reconciled after they were spotted leaving 1 OAK nightclub hand in hand in the early hours of the morning, before getting into the same car.

Sources now say the pair aren't officially back together, but are ''working on things'' with the hope of trying again in the future.

An insider told E! News: ''[Halsey and G-Eazy have] been in touch since their split and are working on their relationship. They consider each other family and are on good terms now, but not fully back together.

''They knew they were both going to be out and about after the VMAs and it was planned to meet up after they made the rounds at the VMAs after-parties. They wanted to do their own things during the night and didn't want to cause too much of a commotion by them being together, but left hand in hand after the party and went back to G-Eazy's hotel to continue the night. They are being casual right now, but are definitely working on things. They are both hoping they can have a healthy friendship, if anything.''

News of their apparent reconciliation may not come as a shock to fans of the pair, as Halsey was previously seen to be having a hard time dealing with the split after she broke down in tears while performing breakup ballad 'Sorry' onstage at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan.

A fan captured the moment on Instagram and wrote: ''Homegirl started crying, so I started crying. I love you endlessly @halsey.''

The footage saw the beauty wiping away a tear after singing the words: ''Someone will love you / But someone isn't me.''

The 'Him & I' duo split in July, and at the time, Halsey took to social media to confirm they were ''taking some time apart''.

She wrote: ''I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.''