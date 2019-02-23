Halsey says she and Yungblud are ''very similar artists''.

The pair have collaborated with Travis Barker on the track '11 Minutes' and Halsey, 24, was impressed says the 21-year-old English singer/songwriter reminds her of her.

She told 97.1 AMP's 'Morning Show': ''We're really similar artists. I discovered him really organically and I was totally blown away because I started everything in my career very organically -- building a cult fan-base, creating a secret language, playing shows nonstop, touring my butt off for five years and really creating an environment that felt like a community.''

And Halsey was so impressed with Yungblud when she first heard him that she immediately ''slid into'' his DMs with a black heart and her personal phone number, which led to both a collaboration and a romance between the pair.

The idea for '11 minutes' came about after they met up in Los Angeles for a drink and started talking about music they had loved growing up. Halsey then contacted Travis Barker about working with the duo and 36 hours later they were all in a studio together.

Halsey previously explained: ''It was like within 36 hours it went from this idea we were talking about to this fully incubated thing. We were all in the studio together and it just happened. It was organic and it was the product of us having a conversation about the music we grew up on.''

Yungblud also revealed a future collaboration is not out of the question.

He said: ''I really like writing with her because I really admire her mind and the way she thinks. I don't think we're going to put any label on it or anything. We're just writing what we write.''