Halsey suffered an asthma attack on stage at BottleRock Napa Valley Festival on Sunday (27.05.18).

The 23-year-old singer took to Twitter to reveal a mix of the extremely hot weather and the common long-term inflammatory disease led her to be treated by medics backstage at the music extravaganza in California over the weekend.

She wrote on Monday (28.05.18): ''lmaaaaaao I just had an asthma attack onstage at @BottlerockNapa and ended up with the medics after my set!!!! This is what I get for walking the mile in high school gym class byeeeeee [sic]''

However, the 'Closer' hitmaker wasn't fazed by the attack and still had ''fun'' performing.

She added: ''It was suchhhh a fun set out here in Napa! Heat + Asthma and all! I hope you guys are having fun! @bottlerocknapa [sic]''

Meanwhile, Halsey recently opened up about her on-stage miscarriage and insisted she never wants to let endometriosis control her life.

The pop star lives with the common female medical condition which causes the tissue that lines the uterus to grow outside of it and can cause severe pain and infertility. It went undiagnosed for some time because she always experienced heavy and painful periods from her teenage years.

In 2016, Halsey had a miscarriage whilst performing on stage just months after she discovered she was expecting a baby and she has now spoke about the traumatic experience in an appearance on US TV show 'The Doctors' to inform women about the warning signs of endometriosis.

She said: ''Before I could really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life, for my relationship, the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert.

''And the sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you're bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realising in that moment that I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease.''