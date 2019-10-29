Halsey is still friends with ex Yungblud after their recent split.

The 25-year-old singer dated the 'Falling Skies' hitmaker for almost a year before they called time on their romance last month, and she appears to have broken her silence on social media.

In a tweet - which has since been deleted - she wrote: ''Sometimes. People just break up. It doesn't mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f***ed up.

''Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.''

She later added: ''Now u know what u know (sic)''

The '11 Minutes' singer - who collaborated on the track with her former flame earlier this year - appears to have moved on with 'American Horror Story' actor Evan Peters.

The 32-year-old star - who split from his former fiancee Emma Roberts in March - has been romantically linked to Halsey for a number of weeks, and they were recently reportedly spotted together in Sherman Oaks, California.

An insider said: ''Halsey and Evan were at Sweet Butter Cafe in Sherman Oaks. They definitely looked like a couple.

''They were eating together and Halsey was laughing throughout their lunch. When they walked out of the restaurant they were hugging each other.''

The 'Without Me' hitmaker - who also previously dated G-Eazy - and Evan were also spotted walking through the streets with their arms around each other.

The duo were firstly romantically linked in September, when an eyewitness claimed they were flirting at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Los Angeles.

The onlooker said at the time: ''They were laughing and flirting the whole time while we waited for the ride, it looked really romantic. It looked like they were having a fun date night before the Emmys.

''We were so surprised, because we didn't even know that they knew each other. They were smiling and laughing together and looking into each other's eyes as they were waiting for the ride to start.''