Halsey is ''standing'' with Taylor Swift, after she lamented over her master records being sold to Scooter Braun.

The 'Closer' hitmaker has posted a message of support for the 'Shake It Off' singer after Taylor says she felt ''grossed out'' knowing that Scooter now owns her master records after his takeover and she claims she never got a chance to buy them herself.

She wrote: ''Taylor Swift is a huge reason why I always insisted to write my own music. I believed if she did it (in a way that made my teeth ache like cold water and my heart swell and my eyes leak) than I should too. Cause that's how to make someone feel. To drag it from the pits of your heart. To offer it on a platter and say 'take some but take kindly.' She deserves to own the painstaking labor of her heart. She has surpassed all expectations of what any artist is even capable of. She catapulted her stardom into the Milky Way. And it turns my guts that no matter how much power or success a woman has in this life, you are still susceptible to someone coming along and making you feel powerless out of spite. It speaks volumes to how far we have to come in the music industry. The way writers are treated. How as an entertainer you are respected but as a writer you're walked all over. Even when you are both in one single body. I am standing with her.''

Taylor was ''sad and grossed out'' by the whole thing but she hopes by speaking out, she will help others ''learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation''.

She concluded: ''Thankfully, I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create. Thankfully, I left my past in Scott's hands and not my future. And hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation. You deserve to own the art you make. I will always be proud of my past work. But for a healthier option, Lover will be out August 23. Sad and grossed out, Taylor (sic)''