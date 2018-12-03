Halsey has slammed the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for its lack of inclusivity.

The 24-year-old star was one of the performers at the annual lingerie catwalk extravaganza on November 8 and though she had hoped the evening would be her highlight of 2018, she has now distanced herself and called for those who had enjoyed watching the show when it finally aired on TV on Sunday (02.12.18) to support LGBTQ+ young people.

Halsey seemed to responding to a recent Vogue interview with Victoria's Secret's vice president of public relations, Ed Razek, caused a stir when he insisted the iconic show shouldn't include ''transsexuals'' - an outdated term for the transgender community - because it is meant to be a ''fantasy''.

Halsey shared a statement on Instagram, written in the pink and white of Victoria's Secret, which read: ''I have adored the Victoria's Secret fashion show since I was young. Performing this year alongside other amazing artists and hardworking models/friends was supposed to be the best night of my year,'' she wrote. ''However, after I filmed the performance, some comments were made regarding the show that I simply cannot ignore.

''As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity. Especially not one motivated by stereotype.

If you're on my page because you watched my performance tonight, please allow me to instead direct your attention to GLSEN: An organization that offers services aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ youth. And with respect to those youth targeted by these comments in a world where they have been made to feel 'other', I have made a sizable donation in their honor.

''If you are a trans person reading this, and these comments made you feel alienated or invalidated please know that you have allies. We stand in solidarity, and complete and total acceptance is the only ''fantasy'' that I support...(sic)''

Ed caused a stir when he was asked about using trans models in the show.

He said: ''Shouldn't you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don't think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It's a 42-minute entertainment special. That's what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world, and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us.''