Halsey has put to bed rumours she is dating John Mayer.

The 'Alone' hitmaker has been romantically linked to the 41-year-old musician after the pair exchanged a series of flirtatious messages on social media.

However, the 24-year-old pop star took to Twitter on Wednesday (07.11.18) to hit out at anyone suggesting they're an item, stating it's possible for two people of the opposite sex to be friends and not be ''sleeping together''.

She wrote: I just had a ground breaking idea. What if...we let female artists...have friends...without assuming that they are sleeping together?

I know I know. It's like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried ? (sic)''

This week, Halsey shared a screenshot of her FaceTime session with the 'Love on the Weekend' hitmaker, and John commented: ''It's saying that my billing address doesn't match with the one of my credit card? I've never had this problem before. Can you text me? Thanks (sic)''

Halsey split up with her on/off boyfriend G-Eazy earlier this month, and recently released the music video for 'Without Me', which she says is ''a reminder that you deserve more''.

The 'Bad At Love' hitmaker makes references to the rapper in the promo and even has a lookalike playing him in the clip.

Writing about the video on Twitter, the star said: ''The story is a reflection of a combination of relationships I've been in, or watched the people I love go through.

''It's a reminder that you deserve more. And it's okay to not want to be taken advantage of. By your partners, your friends, your family. You deserve happiness. Don't be afraid of going and finding it.''

In the song itself, Halsey even references Justin Timberlake's classic breakup song 'Cry Me A River ' in her own lyrics.

At one point, in a nod to JT's bitter 2002 hit - which features an almost identical line - she sings: ''You don't have to say just what you did. I already know, I had to go and find out from them.''

Following news of the breakup, the 'Closer' singer took to social media to share a philosophical quote reminding herself to focus on her own happiness.

She tweeted: ''reminder to self: happiness is not a replacement for misery. it's an addition. pain will always be there. but that's okay.

''u allow happiness to join as another option. so when the time comes, it's there waiting, existing; a possibility for when you're ready to choose ...

''@ me: life is not pain vs happiness. one does not replace the other. they exist together. happiness doesn't arrive as a replacement. it arrives to assist u in carrying the weight of the pain ... @ me: now remember that u dummy (sic)''