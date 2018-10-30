Halsey's new music video is ''a reminder that you deserve more''.

The 'Without Me' hitmaker has unveiled the promo for her new single, which references her one/off relationship with G-Eazy and even features an actor lookalike playing him in the clip.

Writing about the video on Twitter, the star said: ''he story is a reflection of a combination of relationships I've been in, or watched the people I love go through.

''It's a reminder that you deserve more. And it's okay to not want to be taken advantage of. By your partners, your friends, your family. You deserve happiness. Don't be afraid of going and finding it.''

In the song itself, Halsey even references Justin Timberlake's classic breakup song 'Cry Me A River ' in her own lyrics.

At one point, in a nod to JT's bitter 2002 hit - which features an almost identical line - she sings: ''You don't have to say just what you did. I already know, I had to go and find out from them.''

The release of the video comes after the couple recently called time on their romance again earlier this month.

Following news of the breakup, the 'Closer' singer took to social media to share a philosophical quote reminding herself to focus on her own happiness.

She tweeted: ''reminder to self: happiness is not a replacement for misery. it's an addition. pain will always be there. but that's okay.

''u allow happiness to join as another option. so when the time comes, it's there waiting, existing; a possibility for when you're ready to choose ...

''@ me: life is not pain vs happiness. one does not replace the other. they exist together. happiness doesn't arrive as a replacement. it arrives to assist u in carrying the weight of the pain ... @ me: now remember that u dummy (sic)''