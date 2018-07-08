Halsey broke down in tears onstage during her first performance since her split from G-Eazy.

The 23-year-old star announced the split just a few days ago and while performing breakup ballad 'Sorry' onstage at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan over the weekend, Halsey broke down.

A fan captured the moment on Instagram and wrote: ''Homegirl started crying, so I started crying. I love you endlessly @halsey.''

The footage shows Halsey wiping away a tear after singing the words: ''Someone will love you / But someone isn't me.''

Halsey recently announced on her Instagram story that she and G-Eazy were ''taking some time apart''.

She wrote: ''I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.''

The split came as a shock to fans as only a few of months ago, Halsey admitted she was ''really happy'' with her life.

She said: ''I'm really happy with my life ... [I'm not] this reckless, devil-may-care, angry person [anymore] ... I really love that girl so much ... but now I'm 23, I bought a house and I do my taxes.

''At first, people were, like, 'This is a publicity stunt.' I was, like, 'Well, I hope to God it isn't, because if he's getting paid, I should be too!'''