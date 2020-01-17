Halsey has learned it is ''not good'' to date other musicians because she needs a break from work.
The 25-year-old singer - who has previously romanced rapper G-Eazy and rocker Yungblud and is now in a relationship with actor Evan Peters - has learned to keep details of her love life private but she admitted she finds having a different profession to her partner beneficial as she's not talking about work all of the time.
Halsey - whose real name is Ashley Frangipane - said: ''A friend of mine -- another female artist who has been criticised for dating a lot of people -- said, 'Ashley, you need to live your f***ing life and ignore what people say about you.'
''And so now I keep everything to myself in terms of my romantic relationships. I will say that it's good to not date another musician as then your work follows you everywhere.
''Now it's my personal life so I get to go home to somebody that I love and spend time with them, and it not be about work.''
In 2016, the 'Clementine' singer was diagnosed with endometriosis and she admitted the gynaecological condition has had a huge impact on her life and relationships because she was initially told it meant she wouldn't be able to carry a child.
She told The Sun newspaper: ''I've been open about my struggles with my reproductive health and for a long time I thought I couldn't conceive children. Then I found out I could. My doctor told me and the room was spinning.
''It had made me feel low for ages. This had impacted my departure into womanhood. Every person I dated, I'd have to bring this up, like a disclaimer. It was both physical and emotional pain.''
