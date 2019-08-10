Halsey can only write about herself.

Although the 24-year-old singer had planned to write more about the world around her on her new album, she admitted that it didn't work and she is more comfortable writing about the world through the lens of her own experiences.

Halsey explained: ''I sat down to write this album and I was like, 'Alright, time to stop talking about yourself and start looking at the world around you!' And then I got two songs in and I was like, 'Uh, I only know how to talk about myself.' Because I don't know anything as well as I know me, so I can't write anything as true to f**king Halsey than when I'm writing about myself.''

The star also called new single 'Nightmare' an ''angry anthem'', explaining: ''Female rage is a very tight subject for me right now.''

And she revealed that she has finally stopped seeing other women as competition.

Halsey told author Lizzie Goodman at the Capitol Congress conference in Hollywood: ''I spent my whole life being the person who's like 'I f**king hate girls, I only want to hang out with boys; girls are so annoying'.

''And now I'm in my 20s and I'm like 'I love women! They're awesome!' Women are so tight, I'm surrounded by amazing women and I love how strong and beautiful and incredible they all are in their own ways. It's cool to be in my 20s and to have like grown out of that internalized misogyny. I've grown comfortable in my own space and in my own skin, so it eliminates that factor of competition for sure.''