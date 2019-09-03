Halsey's split from G-Eazy was ''heinous''.

The 'Nightmare' hitmaker - who is now in a relationship with Yungblud - dated the rapper for nine months before calling it quits last year, and she has now said she realised she had to continue being herself despite her hardships when confronted by two ''brave'' fans in the wake of her break up.

She said: ''I was doing 'Good Morning America' and I'm in a blonde wig and white patent-leather outfit, twirling around while I'm going through a heinous breakup. I look down and there are these two girls, one with pink hair, one with blue hair, septum piercings, cool as f**k, still loving me, probably knowing what a weird time I'm going through.

''[I] went, 'Ohhh no, they deserve way better than this.' If those girls can be that brave in who they are, then I owe them better than this homogenised bulls**t.''

Halsey, 24, then described her 'Him & I' collaborator as a ''s**tty dude'', but said she realised she was ''doing all right'' when she discovered that breaking up with G-Eazy, 30, was the ''worst thing'' that had happened to her so far.

Speaking to America's Cosmopolitan magazine, she added: ''But hey, if the worst thing that's happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a s**tty dude, I think I'm doing all right.''

The 'Without Me' singer revealed she had split from G-Eazy in July last year, when she said she and the rapper were ''taking some time apart''.

She wrote on social media at the time: ''I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. ... I wish him the best.''

The pair briefly reconciled the following month, but called it quits for good in October. Halsey then went on to confirm her romance with Yungblud in January this year.