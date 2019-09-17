Halsey says 'Manic' is her ''angry album''.

The '11 Minutes' singer will release her third record - the follow-up to 2017's 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom' - on January 17, and she has revealed that she didn't go into the process feeling ''mad'', but ended up recording some pretty angsty lyrics.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, she said of the single 'Graveyard': ''Yeah, it's very human. A lot of those sounds are super organic.

''It's a lot of people sounds ... it's skin, you hear skin, you can tell there's people making it.''

And on how her recent hit single 'Without Me' differs from the new material, Halsey said: ''I sat there to make this album and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to make an angry album.'

''And I wasn't mad. It's exciting ... I'm closing a chapter in this record that I feel very much like I needed to put the final word on, put the nail in the coffin, if you will. 'Graveyard', marry it.''

The 'Bad at Love' hitmaker also admitted it was ''kind of scary'' writing 'Without Me'.

She explained: '''Without Me' is this like blind declaration of love.

''In some ways it's a metaphor.

''It's about like loving someone to death, kind of.

''And then in other ways it's actually pretty literal.

''There's a lot of moments in the song that are pretty literal, which was kind of scary to write about. But you know me, I find the scary thing and I do it.''

Although Halsey had planned to write more about the world around her on the new record, she recently admitted that it didn't work and she is more comfortable writing about the world through the lens of her own experiences.

She explained: ''I sat down to write this album and I was like, 'Alright, time to stop talking about yourself and start looking at the world around you!' And then I got two songs in and I was like, 'Uh, I only know how to talk about myself.' Because I don't know anything as well as I know me, so I can't write anything as true to f**king Halsey than when I'm writing about myself.''

The star also called new single 'Nightmare' an ''angry anthem''.

She said: ''Female rage is a very tight subject for me right now.''