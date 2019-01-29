Halsey didn't speak about her break up with G-Eazy as she didn't want to become a ''personality''.

The 24-year-old singer admitted that following her split with the rapper six months ago, she felt immense pressure to comment publicly as she's been so open about her life in the past, but, decided to keep quiet as she wanted to ''make art not headlines''.

In an interview with America's Glamour magazine, she said: ''The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines, because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality.''

The 'Bad At Love' hitmaker released her latest single, 'Without You', at a pivotal moment in her life, and confessed that the song is about losing sight of yourself and your own personality after an intense relationship with someone else.

She said: ''I call myself a collector; I collect things from people and use them to widen my artistic repertoire, so that I am writing from a culmination of experiences from the world, but I'm an imitator as well, because I'm so passionately putting myself in other people's shoes all the time.''

''I beat myself up for a long time, I was like, 'You're f***ing spineless' Why do you have to become everyone you're around? Why do you have to imitate all of their interests, all of their f*****g mannerisms, and their personality?

''Why can't you just know who the f**k you are and be strong in that? But I realised that will never happen. So instead I started surrounding myself with people I admire and really like.''