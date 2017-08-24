Halsey regrets publicly revealing she had a miscarriage.

The 22-year-old pop star lost a baby whilst on tour in 2015, just hours before she was about to go on stage, but with hindsight she wishes she never said anything because of the cruel response her admission prompted from some social media users.

She said: ''I wish I hadn't spoken about having a miscarriage.

''Afterward, people started spamming me with photos of baby body parts and being like, 'Halsey's baby.' I had a miscarriage - it happens to thousands of women every day.''

The 'Closer' hitmaker was also shocked that the majority of people were more concerned with who the dad was than caring about how she was dealing with her tragic loss.

Speaking to the latest issue of Billboard magazine in a joint interview with Charli XCX, she said: ''The sh**test part was, people by and large weren't like, 'That's really terrible' - everyone was like, 'Who's the father?' ''

However, one positive outcome of her brave admission was that Halsey was recognised as a grown-up woman in the aftermath.

She said: ''Weirdly enough, I think it also woman-ised me. I think everyone saw me as a kid before that.''

The 'New Americana' star previously admitted she ''beat herself up'' over the tragedy, and convinced herself the miscarriage happened because of her ''lifestyle''.

She said: ''I beat myself up for it. I think that the reason it happened is just the lifestyle I was living. I wasn't drinking. I wasn't doing drugs. I was f***ing overworked, in the hospital every couple of weeks because I was dehydrated, needing bags of IVs brought to my green room. I was anaemic, I was fainting. My body just broke the f**k down.''

Halsey is still keen to start a family but believes her biological ''clock is ticking'' because she suffers from endometriosis - a condition where tissue behaves like the lining of the womb and is found in other parts of the body.

She said previously: ''I mean always but ... my clock is ticking because I have endometriosis so, like, I have to think about those things differently than a lot of other women do. But also a lot of other women do because the disease affects so many people but I'm also a musician and tour. 'But I want to be a mum so badly, I love kids.

''I know so many kids and I have so many people who work for me that are the by-product of people who were touring and they're just the coolest kids.''