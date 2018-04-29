Halsey is ''really happy'' with her life.

The 'Colours' hitmaker feels blessed to have such an amazing career and she adores her boyfriend G-Eazy too.

She said: ''I'm really happy with my life ... [I'm not] this reckless, devil-may-care, angry person [anymore] ... I really love that girl so much ... but now I'm 23, I bought a house and I do my taxes.''

When Halsey first got together with the rapper, many assumed it was just a ''publicity stunt'' because they were working on 'Him and I' together.

She added: ''At first, people were, like, 'This is a publicity stunt.' I was, like, 'Well, I hope to God it isn't, because if he's getting paid, I should be too!'''

Halsey identifies as bisexual and is fed up of the backlash surrounding it.

She told The Sunday Times' Style magazine: ''If you're a bisexual man, you must just like men; if you're a bisexual woman, you must like men. Why does it always have to go back to liking men?''

Meanwhile, Halsey previously admitted she can't wait to be a mother but believes her biological ''clock is ticking'' because she suffers from endometriosis.

When asked if children are on her mind, she said: ''I mean always but...my clock is ticking because I have endometriosis so, like, I have to think about those things differently than a lot of other women do. But also a lot of other women do because the disease affects so many people but I'm also a musician and tour. 'But I want to be a mum so badly, I love kids. I know so many kids and I have so many people who work for me that are the by-product of people who were touring and they're just the coolest kids.''