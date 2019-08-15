Halsey has quit smoking.

The 'Nightmare' hitmaker revealed on Thursday (15.08.19) that she has decided to kick the habit after having smoked for a decade, and says that whilst she thinks she ''lost some friends forever'' thanks to her bad mood during her withdrawal symptoms, she now feels better than ever.

Writing on Twitter, the 24-year-old singer said: ''I successfully quit nicotine a few weeks ago after smoking for TEN years. I gained a lot of weight and probably lost some friends forever bc I was being a NUT (lol) but I'm so happy I did it and I feel v goooood. just wanted to share. (sic)''

And Halsey - whose real name is Ashley Frangipane - has already received support from her pop star peers, as Kelly Clarkson responded to tell her she's ''proud'' of her.

She replied: ''I don't even know you and I'm proud of you! That's amazing! You're too cool, talented, and inspiring for you to shave years off your beautiful life girl.''

The positive change to Halsey's life comes after she recently praised her boyfriend Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - for changing her life ''forever'', as she posted a sweet tribute for his 22nd birthday earlier this month.

She wrote: ''darling dom. everyone who has met you in this life, for any amount of time at all, will be changed forever because of it,'' she began her post. ''for some, in small ways they won't even realize. for others, in a life changing wave. and every single one of them will be better, from having crossed your path for even a second. I love you. (sic)''

Halsey and Yungblud have been in a relationship since at least late November, when rumours started after the 'Without You' singer posted pictures of herself with her beau on Instagram.

In February, the pair teamed up for '11 Minutes', and were seen in the music video - where they play a young couple exploring the stages of grief - sharing a passionate kiss.