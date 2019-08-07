Halsey has praised her boyfriend Yungblud for making her soul ''gleam'' in a sweet tribute for his birthday.

The 'Nightmare' hitmaker took to Instagram this week to ring in the English singer's 22nd birthday - which he celebrated on Monday (05.08.19) - with a touching message which explained the impact his ''shining'' personality has on ''everyone who has met [him] in this life''.

Posting a series of pictures of the 'Parents' musician, 24-year-old Halsey wrote: ''darling dom. everyone who has met you in this life, for any amount of time at all, will be changed forever because of it. for some, in small ways they won't even realize. for others, in a life changing wave. and every single one of them will be better, from having crossed your path for even a second. you leave an irrevocable shine on every soul you come in contact with. mine is gleaming. happy birthday, I love you. (sic)''

Halsey and Yungblud have been in a relationship since at least late November, when rumours started after the 'Without You' singer posted pictures of herself with her beau on Instagram.

In February, the pair teamed up for '11 Minutes', and were seen in the music video - where they play a young couple exploring the stages of grief - sharing a passionate kiss.

Prior to her romance with Yungblud, Halsey had a tumultuous relationship with rapper G-Eazy, whom she officially split with in October last year.

The 'Bad At Love' singer then revealed in January that she hadn't publicly spoken about her split, because she wanted the focus to stay on her music, rather than becoming a ''personality''.

She said: ''The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines, because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality.''