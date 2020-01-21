Halsey approached BTS' Suga for a collaboration on her new album 'Manic' after ''connecting'' with his ''lyrical approach''.

The 25-year-old singer teamed up with the K-Pop group last year for their hit single 'Boy With Luv', and after getting to know the members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - on a personal level, she chose to approach Suga for a second collaboration on her new album, titled 'Suga's Interlude'.

And Halsey has now explained her decision to choose Suga over other members of the group came as she listened to his 2016 solo project 'Agust D' and was moved by the ''introspective'' content.

She said: ''I started exploring their solo music a little bit more, and with Suga I got into Agust D, which is his solo project, and I was looking up lyric translations and I blown away. I was like, 'This stuff is so introspective'. The content is about mental health and his inner turmoil, and he's a really quiet guy in real life, and I was just moved.''

Halsey thinks Suga is the ''last member of BTS'' people would have expected her to collaborate with, as she's known to be close friends with RM - whose real name is Kim Namjoon - but insists Suga was the right choice for her album because of his ''lyrical approach''.

She added during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio: ''RM, Namjoon and I, we're really good friends and you know, there's some of the other guys who have singing voices that are kind of similar to mine, that are airy and a little softer. And it's like, Suga probably was the last member of BTS that anyone would have expected me to collaborate with.

''He's the one whose lyrical approach I felt the most connected to. I knew I had to have him be a part of this record. I knew that he would get what it feels like to be manic, to be introspective.''