Halsey is still planning to see Arctic Monkeys at Firefly Music Festival in Delaware - despite bemoaning the lack of female performers.

The 'Closer' singer recently hit out at the fact American singer/songwriter SZA - whose real name Solána Imani Rowe - is the only woman listed to perform at the music extravaganza, which also sees the likes of Eminem and The Killers on the bill, so far.

However, she has asked her 8.35 million followers to ''pretend'' they have no idea who she is during Alex Turner and co's set, so she can be an ''embarrassing'' mosher.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I can't wait to cancel all my plans to fly around the country to see Arctic Monkeys this year. If u see me in the pit pretend u don't know me so I can be embarrassing without guilt pls. (sic)''

Halsey - who previously played the festival in 2015 - had fumed: ''Damn guys come onnnnnn. Where the women at ... This was one of my favourite festivals I've ever played and it's a shame there's not more females on the bill. With the exception of (the amazing) Sza, the first like 20 acts on the bill are men. It's 2018, do better!!! (sic)''

One of the pop beauty's followers suggested she should complain to the organisers of Firefly, and the 23-year-old star said that there are so many female artists killing it on the music scene, that they have no excuse.

When replying to a fan who has since deleted their tweet, Halsey replied: ''Who am I supposed to 'go off on' haha. Festivals ASK artists to play. Artists don't ASK festivals if they can come. I'm just raising a point! So many dope women in music right now! (sic)''

It seems there are issues across the board with diversity at music events, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson recently hit out at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for not including many bands in their line-up this year.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Just seen the Coachella line up .... Where the f**k are all the bands !? It's a festival !? (sic)''

A number of Louis' fans agreed with him, with some suggesting 1D should be a part of the bill, and while he later insisted it was a ''good line-up'' for the genre, he was still frustrated about the lack of groups.

He added: ''Good line up for that genre but defo not enough bands ! (sic)''