Halsey paid a fan's speeding ticket because she was ''bangin' out'' to the singer's music.

The 24-year-old star agreed to foot the bill for a Twitter user named _fran_cesca - but only if she agreed to drive more carefully in the future.

The fan had Tweeted: ''Confession: Driving home from Penn State I got pulled over/given a ticket for the first time ever.

''When asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was ~dangerously~ close to admitting I was bangin out to @halsey's new song Nightmare(sic)''.

The 'Without Me' hitmaker then asked the woman for her details on payment-sharing app Venmo so she could transfer the money to cover the cost of the fine.

She replied: ''What's your Venmo. I'll pay your ticket. DRIVE SAFELY PLEASE!!!! (sic)''

And the Twitter user later confirmed Halsey's generosity by sharing a screenshot from Venmo, and promised to be more careful on the road in future.

She wrote: ''So this happened and I've never been more grateful or felt less deserving @halsey you are unreal.

''You are so amazing thank you thank you thank you!!! I will ever forget your kindness and will continue blasting your music forever (just at a safer speed).(sic)''

The 'Closer' singer knows what it's like to be strapped for cash as she recently admitted she was so broke as a teenager, she considered having sex for money.

She said: ''When I was living in New York, I was a teenager. My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms, and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal. It wasn't because I did something bad. It wasn't because something was wrong with me, and it wasn't because my parents didn't love me - because they did very much. But a series of unfortunate circumstances lead me to be in that position, and it can happen to absolutely anyone.''