Halsey considered having sex for money when she was homeless.

The 'Closer' hitmaker has opened up about the lengths she considered going to when she was homeless as a teenager to make money.

Speaking at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit For My Friend's Place Gala at Hollywood Palladium, she said: ''When I was living in New York, I was a teenager. My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms, and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal. It wasn't because I did something bad. It wasn't because something was wrong with me, and it wasn't because my parents didn't love me - because they did very much. But a series of unfortunate circumstances lead me to be in that position, and it can happen to absolutely anyone.''

Halsey previously admitted she knows her pain ''will always be there''.

She wrote on Twitter: ''reminder to self: happiness is not a replacement for misery. it's an addition. pain will always be there. but that's okay. u allow happiness to join as another option. so when the time comes, it's there waiting, existing; a possibility for when you're ready to choose ... @ me: life is not pain vs happiness. one does not replace the other. they exist together. happiness doesn't arrive as a replacement. it arrives to assist u in carrying the weight of the pain ... @ me: now remember that u dummy (sic)''