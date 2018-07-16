Halsey is ok with being ''alone''.

The 'Bad at Love' hitmaker recently split from rapper G-Eazy and dished out some relationship advice to her fans as she performed in Atlantic City over the weekend.

She told the crowd: ''I learned recently it's okay to be alone! Being alone is enough. The second lesson I learned is don't sleep with your ex.''

Halsey took to Twitter earlier this month to confirm the split.

She wrote: ''I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.''

Since the pair's split, Halsey has been forced to deny rumours she is dating Machine Gun Kelly, urgeing others to ''mind their damn business''.

She shared on Twitter: ''I'm not at the beach. I'm on tour. Alone. Slow news week I guess. I'm not with anybody. That photo is 2 years old. Everyone mind their damn business (sic)''

The split may have come as a shock to fans as only a couple of months ago, Halsey admitted she is ''really happy'' with her life.

She said: ''I'm really happy with my life ... [I'm not] this reckless, devil-may-care, angry person [anymore] ... I really love that girl so much ... but now I'm 23, I bought a house and I do my taxes. At first, people were, like, 'This is a publicity stunt.' I was, like, 'Well, I hope to God it isn't, because if he's getting paid, I should be too!'''