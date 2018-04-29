Halsey likes being ''polarising'' as a musician.

The 'Bad at Love' hitmaker feels it is important to make people care about her enough to either love her or hate her and she doesn't want anyone to feel ''indifferent'' towards her.

She told The Sunday Times' Style magazine: ''Being polarising is a good thing for a musician. The best artists in the world are polarising. People should care. If people are indifferent to you, then you're not doing enough with the platform, you know?''

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old star - whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane - previously admitted she hates being called a pop star.

She said: ''Kendrick [Lamar] has done a Maroon 5 feature, a Taylor Swift feature and a Sia feature - which is more pop features than I've done. And no one's calling him a pop star. But I'm being called one, even though I'm inherently an alternative artist.

''I don't know if it's a male thing, I don't know if it's an urban thing. I don't know what it is. But if you're a female alternative artist and you do anything that's even slightly pop leaning, it's condemning ... The lengths that Lady Gaga has to go to to maintain her credibility as an artist of the counterculture are insane. If she does anything that's even slightly too-pop people are going to be like, 'She sold out. She's a pop artist.' Kendrick Lamar can get on a Taylor Swift song and no one calls him a popstar, but Lady Gaga has to wear raw meat!''