Halsey let her fans choose her new hair colour.

The 24-year-old singer often shakes up her look by changing the colour of her hair and has previously donned blonde, brunette, pink, green, and blue locks, now the 'Colors' hitmaker has turned to her fans to help her decide which shade to try next.

The 'Without Me' singer tweeted: ''My brain arguing with me over whether I should grow my hair, cut it, or dye it a bright color (sic)''

She continued, tweeting: ''What's the new wave. Slime green? Gerard Way red? Lilac?''

The 'Bad At Love' hitmaker then posted a poll with three options, lilac, red, and pink.

Lilac won the poll, with a huge 60 percent of the vote, while Red got 24 percent, and pink grabbed only 16 percent of the tally.

The star later took to the site to reveal that she had taken her fans advice and dyed her hair light purple.

She said: ''my hair has been lilac since yesterday bc I am a strong independent woman who lets young people on the internet decide what she's gonna look like via twitter poll.(sic)''

Meanwhile, the pop star recently dethroned Ariana Grande from her top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and the 'thank u, next' star was delighted to see another female artist making waves.

Sharing a screenshot of the article announcing the chart news on Instagram, Ariana wrote: ''F*** it up @iamhalsey. To girls on top all 2019.''

Replying to her 25-year-old peer, Halsey said: ''Luv u bb. Dynamic women who are headstrong + compassionate all 2019 (sic).''

Commenting on her chart feat, Halsey wrote alongside a photo of the top 10 on her profile: ''#1 on billboard. wow. very overwhelmed and confused and so very very very VERY happy. this song came from a very lonely place, and brought me to one of the most loved and supported moments of my lifetime.(sic)''