Halsey says it's ''terrifying'' seeing her friends releasing ''posthumous records''.

The 'Experiment on Me' singer has lost peers Mac Miller and Juice WRLD - the latter of whom featured on a remix of her hit single 'Without Me' - in recent times and has admitted seeing their unreleased music released after their deaths got her thinking about whether she should be ''prepared'' for the day she passes away and whether she needs to tell her team which songs she wouldn't want to to share with the world.

In a candid interview with Britain's The Guardian newspaper, Halsey said: ''It's terrifying seeing your friends put out posthumous records.

''Should I be prepared?

''Do I need to tell my team what to do if anything happened to me, what I wouldn't want to go out?

''I used to say music immortalises you - then it got real. Hopefully, it's a good thing that we're talking about it because artists need to take better care of themselves.''

The '11 Minutes' singer has previously opened up about contemplating taking her own life seven years ago, and Halsey has admitted that she fears both her career ending and it killing her off.

She said: ''There's been a lot of times where I've thought: 'If I keep doing this I'm gonna die.'

''Other times I think: 'But if I'm alive and I'm not doing this I might as well be dead.'

''This is all I've known for the past five years.

''I hope the world gets more sensitive to that. I don't think it will.''

Halsey was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was just 17, and recently admitted her music helps with the condition - which sees the sufferer experience episodes of mood swings ranging from manic highs to depressive lows - as she is able to channel her feelings and manage her energy by pouring her feelings into her songs.

She said: ''I have bipolar disorder, and I get bored of s**t really quickly.

''Music is this thing that I get to focus all my chaotic energy into, and it's not a void that doesn't love me back.

''It's been the only place I can direct all that and have something to show for it that tells me, 'Hey, you're not that bad.'

''If my brain is a bunch of broken glass, I get to make it into a mosaic.''