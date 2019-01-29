Halsey is thankful she had her ''meltdown'' before she found fame.

The 24-year-old singer suffered a breakdown when she was a teenager in which she attempted to take her own life and was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for 17 days, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

And the 'Bad At Love' hitmaker says she's thankful she dealt with her mental health during her teen years, because she thinks it would have been a far worse experience if she'd gone through her breakdown in the spotlight.

She said: ''It was a lot of things happening at once, with a complete lack of direction.

''Thank God I learned it then. Given what I've been experiencing the past couple of years if I hadn't already had my meltdown, who knows when it would have happened?''

Halsey's comments come after she's experienced a tough few years, which have seen her battle an endometriosis diagnosis, a miscarriage, and a very public breakup from her ex-partner G-Eazy.

And the 'Colours' singer says her failed suicide attempt made her realise she doesn't want to die, and gave her fresh perspective when it comes to how she creates her art.

Speaking to Glamour magazine, she added: ''I have obviously been given this massive privilege and responsibility to effect change. At the end of the day, no matter how meaningless one person might consider my art, it could have meant the world to somebody else.''

Meanwhile, Halsey previously took to Twitter to post a philosophical quote reminding herself to focus on her own happiness.

She wrote: ''reminder to self: happiness is not a replacement for misery. it's an addition. pain will always be there. but that's okay. u allow happiness to join as another option. so when the time comes, it's there waiting, existing; a possibility for when you're ready to choose ... @ me: life is not pain vs happiness. one does not replace the other. they exist together. happiness doesn't arrive as a replacement. it arrives to assist u in carrying the weight of the pain ... @ me: now remember that u dummy (sic)''