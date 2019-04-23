Halsey has injured her back and finger rock climbing ''naked''.

The 'Without Me' hitmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday (23.04.19) to share a picture of her back, which is covered in red marks, and her bandaged finger after she suffered what looks like a nasty fall on the rocks.

Alongside the picture posted on Instagram, the pop star wrote: ''don't go rock climbing naked. or do. do you. (sic)''

The 24-year-old star is yet to reveal exactly what happened.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the American singer is set to receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala.

The 'Bad At Love' hitmaker ''can't believe'' she is following in the footsteps of the likes of Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys and John Legend in being selected as this year's recipient of the prestigious prize, which was created in 2004 to honour David's influential work as a lyricist.

She tweeted: ''can't believe I'm saying this but I'm honored to be receiving the Hal David Starlight Award at this years Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala joining this list of writers who have inspired me is top 10 career moments for me (sic)''

The Songwriters Hall of Fame's Chair, Nile Rodgers, commented, ''I've watched Halsey grow over the last five years and every record seems to be better than the last one, so I'm delighted that she's being recognised in this much-deserved way.''

Whilst The Hall of Fame's President and CEO, Linda Moran, praised the singer - whose recent hit 'Without Me' has spent 20 consecutive weeks in Billboard's Hot 100's top five - for baring her soul with ''heart-wrenching, rebellious and complex lyrics'' and said the '11 Minutes' singer is ''more than worthy'' of joining the previous recipients.

She said: ''Halsey bares her soul with heart-wrenching, rebellious and complex lyrics that come from a place of creativity and strength where not many songwriters are comfortable going.

''She is more than worthy to join the roster of the young songwriters who have received the coveted Hal David Starlight Award.''

Halsey will join this year's Hall of Fame inductees, which include Dallas Austin, Missy Elliott, Tom T. Hall, John Prine, Jack Tempchin and Cat Stevens, at the ceremony on June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Sara Bareilles was honoured with the Hal David Starlight Award last year.