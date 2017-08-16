Halsey is ''proud'' to be biracial.

The 22-year-old musician - real name Ashley Frangipane - has said that despite being ''white-passing'', she considers herself ''a black woman'' and is proud to ''be in a biracial family''.

She said: ''I'm half black. My dad managed a car dealership, wore a suit to work, had a nice watch, was always clean-shaven, handsome, played golf on the weekends. And people would come up to him like, 'Yo, brotha! What's up!' And my dad would be like, 'Hi....'

''I'm white-passing. I've accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about black culture that's not mine. I'm proud to be in a biracial family, I'm proud of who I am, and I'm proud of my hair.''

However, the 'Colours' hitmaker added that she occasionally experiences ''racial blips'', and sometimes finds it ''weird'' having to navigate around having two different cultures.

She added: ''One of my big jokes a long time ago was 'I look white, but I still have white boys in my life asking me why my nipples are brown.' Every now and then I experience these racial blips. I look like a white girl, but I don't feel like one. I'm a black woman. So it's been weird navigating that. When I was growing up I didn't know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney.''

And the 'Now or Never' singer believes ''society is inclined to get negative'' in today's climate, and thinks people are ''picking the wrong fight'' by hurling negativity toward her.

She told Playboy magazine: ''When a society is inclined to get negative, that frequency spreads across everyone. Everyone's looking for a fight. There is a fight to fight, but some people are picking the wrong one and fighting people who are on their side. And everyone has become a detective.''