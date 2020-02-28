Music star Halsey has insisted she doesn't care if everyone thinks she's boring.
Halsey is retiring from ''changing some boring guy's life''.
The 25-year-old singer - who is currently dating actor Evan Peters, having previously been in a relationship with G-Eazy - has made a conscious decision to change her approach to life over the last year, saying she no longer cares if she's perceived to be ''boring''.
The music star - who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 17 - shared: ''Here I am - impulsive, spontaneous, kind of damaged, meeting a guy, a girl, whoever, and they'd say: 'I've never met anyone like you, I'm becoming a different person.'
''I was scared to be bored, scared to be exhausted. This year, I put my foot down. I don't care if everybody thinks I'm boring. I'm not gonna f**king kill myself.''
Halsey's new album, 'Manic', touches on her split from G-Eazy, which came amid cheating rumours.
The chart-topping star now thinks she was an easy target for criticism at the time of their split, suggesting she was the victim of misogyny.
She told the Guardian newspaper: ''Everyone's instinct was: she must have cheated. It's easy to make me the villain. I'm in a bikini in a music video, so I must be a whore.
''It's so much greater than me - it's a social perception of women. So f**k it, I'm gonna tell them everything that happened.''
Halsey also thinks she's fortunate that she has the ''resources'' to fight back against the supposed misogyny she's faced.
The singer said: ''I am financially independent, I have my own team, I have every resource in the world to get out of [misogyny]. I still can't.
''How hard must it be for women who don't have these resources?''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...