Halsey is retiring from ''changing some boring guy's life''.

The 25-year-old singer - who is currently dating actor Evan Peters, having previously been in a relationship with G-Eazy - has made a conscious decision to change her approach to life over the last year, saying she no longer cares if she's perceived to be ''boring''.

The music star - who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 17 - shared: ''Here I am - impulsive, spontaneous, kind of damaged, meeting a guy, a girl, whoever, and they'd say: 'I've never met anyone like you, I'm becoming a different person.'

''I was scared to be bored, scared to be exhausted. This year, I put my foot down. I don't care if everybody thinks I'm boring. I'm not gonna f**king kill myself.''

Halsey's new album, 'Manic', touches on her split from G-Eazy, which came amid cheating rumours.

The chart-topping star now thinks she was an easy target for criticism at the time of their split, suggesting she was the victim of misogyny.

She told the Guardian newspaper: ''Everyone's instinct was: she must have cheated. It's easy to make me the villain. I'm in a bikini in a music video, so I must be a whore.

''It's so much greater than me - it's a social perception of women. So f**k it, I'm gonna tell them everything that happened.''

Halsey also thinks she's fortunate that she has the ''resources'' to fight back against the supposed misogyny she's faced.

The singer said: ''I am financially independent, I have my own team, I have every resource in the world to get out of [misogyny]. I still can't.

''How hard must it be for women who don't have these resources?''