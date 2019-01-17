Halsey has hit back after being criticised for liking Bring Me The Horizon.

The 'Without Me' hitmaker - who has previously declared her love for emo bands such My Chemical Romance and The Story So Far - took to Twitter to reveal she is a fan of the popular rock band's new music video for 'medicine' on Wednesday (16.01.19), and was met with a response from a less than impressed social media user.

Halsey had tweeted: ''BMTH is rly THAT band. (sic)'', to which the person with the handle @samdispute replied: ''Halsey is the girl from high school that made fun of u for listening to 'screamo' and then 3 yrs later calls herself emo cuz she listens to the story so far (sic)''

The 24-year-old star then declared that she has been ''emo since the dawn of time'' and that she hasn't suddenly become a fan of Oli Sykes' band - who have headed in a more pop-influenced direction on their most recent tunes - as she saw them perform a decade ago.

She replied: ''if this is about my bmth tweet I saw them live for the first time in 2009.

''ur obviously new around here if u dont know that I was an emo since the dawn of time. (sic)''

The 'Closer' hitmaker has often used the micro-blogging site to share her love of emo bands.

Most recently, she asked her following to choose her next hair style with My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way's old red hairdo an option.

She wrote: ''My brain arguing with me over whether I should grow my hair, cut it, or dye it a bright color'' ... ''What's the new wave. Slime green? Gerard Way red? Lilac? (sic)''

In December, Halsey revealed she moshed so hard at at The Story So Far's concert, that she ended up losing an earring.

She tweeted at the time: ''I went so hard during roam both my hoop earrings swung out of my ears.

''If you ended up with them please don't sell them on EBay. (sic)''