Halsey's music helps with her bipolar disorder.

The 24-year-old singer - who was diagnosed with the condition, which sees the sufferer experience episodes of mood swings ranging from manic highs to depressive lows, when she was just 17 - is able to channel her feelings and manage her energy by pouring her feelings into her songs.

She told the new issue of America's Cosmopolitan magazine: ''I have bipolar disorder, and I get bored of s**t really quickly.

''Music is this thing that I get to focus all my chaotic energy into, and it's not a void that doesn't love me back.

''It's been the only place I can direct all that and have something to show for it that tells me, 'Hey, you're not that bad.'

''If my brain is a bunch of broken glass, I get to make it into a mosaic.''

The 'Without Me' hitmaker also admitted she finds it frustrating to have her identity constantly questioned.

She said: ''I shared a lot about myself, assuming the world would be kind. And that hasn't quite been the case.

''[People ask] 'Are you a crazy, rambunctious bad girl, or are you an activist, political, fund-raising philanthropist?'

''Like, how f***ing immune are you to the human experience? Sometimes I want to have really good sex and sometimes I want to save the world, and sometimes I might try to do both in the same day!''

Halsey thinks she is ''pretty regular'' compared with some other artists, but is ultimately happy about that.

She said: ''I'll sometimes look at other artists who seem so larger-than-life and wonder, 'Am I not supposed to be here?'

''I love that, because I wake up every day wild-eyed and spongy, trying to do things better than the last time.''