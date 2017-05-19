Halsey hates being referred to as a pop star just because she has collaborated with a few pop singers in the past.
Halsey hates being called a pop star.
The 'Colors' hitmaker considers herself to be an ''alternative artist'' and hates when people refer to her as a pop star because she has collaborated with a few pop singers in the past.
She said: ''Kendrick [Lamar] has done a Maroon 5 feature, a Taylor Swift feature and a Sia feature - which is more pop features than I've done. And no one's calling him a pop star. But I'm being called one, even though I'm inherently an alternative artist.
''I don't know if it's a male thing, I don't know if it's an urban thing. I don't know what it is. But if you're a female alternative artist and you do anything that's even slightly pop leaning, it's condemning.''
The 22-year-old singer - whose real name is Ashley Frangipane - uses the example of Lady GaGa, who she says has had to go to great lengths to ''maintain her credibility''.
Speaking on The Zach Sang Show, she added: ''The lengths that Lady Gaga has to go to to maintain her credibility as an artist of the counterculture are insane. If she does anything that's even slightly too-pop people are going to be like, 'She sold out. She's a pop artist.' Kendrick Lamar can get on a Taylor Swift song and no one calls him a popstar, but Lady Gaga has to wear raw meat!''
Meanwhile, Halsey previously revealed her upcoming heartbreak album is the result of her ''vomiting months of psychoanalysis'' about her ex-boyfriend.
She explained: ''I'm a purger. I bottle everything up and purge it all out of me. That's why I write so quickly. It's like I'm vomiting months of psychoanalysis ...
''The whole reason you make a record, is to figure stuff out about yourself. I had killed off a version of myself just so we could make our love work. Sometimes you're in a relationship for so long and you become a different person.
''You lose yourself because you change for that person. I put the seal on that relationship and fully purged myself of the feelings for that person at the same time as I finished my record.''
Grunge master Chris Cornell dies on tour at the age of 52.
Bowie's music was bought and streamed by more people than any other artist, including Adele and Drake, according to the BPI.
The boyband are extending their 'Wonderland' tour audience with a cinematic experience.