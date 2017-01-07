Halsey has had ''multiple terrifying surgeries'' to treat her endometriosis.

The 'Castle' hitmaker has opened up about the series of tough procedures she has endured in her battle with the condition, which causes body tissue to shed like the inside of a womb.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries. The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful.

''OK HONESTLY I'm in total agony right now (and I'm going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today). But in my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper (sic)''

And the 22-year-old singer also used the opportunity to encourage her followers who suffer from chronic pain and other ''debilitating'' diseases themselves to live their life to the fullest like she has.

She added: ''If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too.

''I'm gonna be off the map for a few days but please know even if I'm not on social media I am thinking of you. #endowarrior #endometriosis (sic)''