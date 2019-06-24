Halsey has ''been committed'' to a mental health facility twice since finding fame.

The 24-year-old singer - whose real name is Ashley Frangipane - struggles with bipolar disorder as well as anxiety and other mental health issues, and has said that whilst ''no-one knows'' about her two trips to a wellness centre in recent years, she says she's now ready to talk about her experiences.

She said: ''I've been committed twice since [I became] Halsey, and no one's known about it. But I'm not ashamed of talking about it now. It's been my choice. I've said to [my manager], 'Hey, I'm not going to do anything bad right now, but I'm getting to the point where I'm scared that I might, so I need to go figure this out.' It's still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it.''

Although the 'Without Me' hitmaker has never talked out her experiences with mental health facilities, she has been open about her mental health struggles, as well as candidly speaking about her alleged sexual abuse experiences.

Halsey claims she was sexually abused by a family friend when she was a child, forced into sex by a boyfriend when she was a teenager, and sexually assaulted a few years ago, which she believed her fame would save her from.

She said: ''Here's what's f***ed up to me. A young man seeks success and power so that he can use it to control people, and a young woman seeks success and power so that she no longer has to worry about being controlled. It's an illusion, a f***ing lie. There is no amount of success or notoriety that makes you safe when you're a woman. None.''

The musician confronted the alleged perpetrator of her most recent experience with sexual assault, and says he thankfully ''took it seriously, went to rehab, sought therapy.''

But Halsey admits she was nervous to speak out about the alleged incidents, because she didn't want to be known as a ''rape survivor''.

Speaking to Rolling Stone's July Hot issue, the 'Bad at Love' singer said: ''Then I'm not 'Grammy-nominated pop star,' then I'm 'rape survivor'. Uh-uh, no. Uh-uh, absolutely not. I have worked way too f***ing hard to be quantified or categorised by something like that.''