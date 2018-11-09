Halsey had the ''best night'' of her life at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The 24-year-old singer was one of the musical performers at the annual lingerie extravaganza in New York on Thursday (08.11.18) and she had a great time singing while her friend Bella Hadid walked the runway.

She shared a photo of herself and Bella on the runway and posted: ''now u can finally see how short I am. best night of my life with the best girls #vsfashionshow (sic)''

And she went on to praise Bella for the way she ''crushed'' the fashion show.

She shared more photos of them together and wrote: ''queen crushed today [lips emoji] @bellahadid #vsfashionshow (sic)''

Ahead of the show, the 'Bad At Love' hitmaker admitted she had ''worked so hard'' to get in shape for the event, for which she donned a sheer feathered skirt and white crop top, accessorised by feathered eyebrows, to perform a selection of her hits, including 'Without Me', while the models walked the runway.

She shared a photo of herself in her underwear and wrote on Instagram: ''Worked so hard for this! [lips emojis] #VSFS2018 (sic)''

Kelsea Ballerini was another of the musical performers who was impressed by Bella.

She shared a photo of herself with the brunette beauty and another of the models, Kendall Jenner, and wrote on Instagram: ''OK BUT THESE BEAUTIFUL ANGELS THOUGH [angel emoji] // @kendalljenner @bellahadid (sic)''

Elsewhere during the show, Shawn Mendes caught the eye of model Sofia Rovenstine during his performance of 'Lost In Japan' as she blew a kiss at him when she walked past him on the runway.

A fan asked the 20-year-old singer if he'd caught the kiss and he replied on Twitter: ''Ofcourse! Haha (sic)''

Other acts who took the stage for this year's event included Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Rita Ora, and The Struts.