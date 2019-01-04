Halsey has gone public with her new boyfriend.

The 'Without Me' hitmaker made her romance with Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - Instagram official after posting a cute snap of them together.

Captioning the shot, where Yungblud has his arm around Halsey, she wrote: ''camden: now with a cuter filter,'' alongside a black heart emoji.

The duo had been rumoured to have been dating since November, when they were seen leaving Milk Studios in Hollywood together.

Before she started dating Yungblud, Halsey was with the rapper G-Eazy, who she first split from in July before getting back together for a few months.

At the time, she wrote: ''I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.''

The couple did get back together and worked hard on their relationship.

A source shared: ''[Halsey and G-Eazy have] been in touch since their split and are working on their relationship. They consider each other family and are on good terms now, but not fully back together. They knew they were both going to be out and about after the VMAs and it was planned to meet up after they made the rounds at the VMAs after-parties. They wanted to do their own things during the night and didn't want to cause too much of a commotion by them being together, but left hand in hand after the party and went back to G-Eazy's hotel to continue the night. They are being casual right now, but are definitely working on things. They are both hoping they can have a healthy friendship, if anything.''