Halsey is starring in the DKNY Spring/Summer 2020 campaign.

The 25-year-old singer has teamed with the New York-based fashion house to celebrate the city, alongside model-and-artist David Alexander Flinn.

The latest campaign uses a series of filters that transports users to the iconic landscape to try on their favourite pieces from the new season collection, whilst listening to Halsey's latest hit 'Graveyard'.

In a statement, she said: ''Life is confusing when you're young and figuring it all out. The only thing that could pacify the hunger and bewilderment of my adolescence was finding my calling. The 'thing' that makes me wake up everyday determined to evolve into a better version of myself than I was yesterday.

''I partnered with DKNY to reminisce on my days in New York when I first began songwriting and performing. For all of its success and excitement and the terrifying days in-between where I wondered if this path was truly mine to call my own.''

The 'Without Me' hitmaker also shared an Instagram post on Friday (14.02.20) to discuss why she decided to partner up with DKNY.

She wrote: ''Back again w @dkny for their spring 2020 campaign. When I was young I moved to NY to follow my calling. What's your calling? #DKNYCALLING (sic)''

It marks her second campaign with the fashion company following her first appearance in the fall 2019 #IAMDKNY campaign.

She initially joined the brand to help celebrate the 30th anniversary after spending most of her youth in the bustling city.

Halsey said at the time: ''DKNY is the spirit of New York. It's diversity and drive. It's hard work and a pinch of destiny. They say if a bee strays too far from its hive, it will die.

''DKNY keeps my home in my heart, and the magic in my mind. It's an honor to be a part of their 30th birthday.''