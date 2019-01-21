Halsey is ''dying'' to have a child of her own.

The 'Without Me' singer - who previously revealed she had a miscarriage in 2016 and suffers from endometriosis, which can affect fertility - enjoyed a cuddle with her manager's daughter over the weekend and admitted she had ''borrowed'' the tot in the absence of a ''squish'' of her own.

Sharing a photo of herself holding the little girl and giving her a kiss on the cheek, she captioned the Instagram post: ''dying for my own squish. borrowing @jasonaron and @marisa.aron 's squish for now. (sic)''

The 'Bad at Love' hitmaker previously revealed she has chosen to have her eggs frozen so she has the option of having children when she's older.

She explained: ''When I tell people that, they're like, 'You're 23, why do you need to do that? Why do you need to freeze your eggs?'

''Doing ovarian reserve is important for me, because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself.

''Taking these measures to make sure that I get to have a hopefully bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important.''

The 'Bad At Love' hitmaker also spoke of how she never wants to led endometriosis - which causes the tissue that lines the uterus to grow outside of it - control her life as she recalled miscarrying during a gig shortly after discovering she was pregnant.

She said: ''Before I could really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life, for my relationship, the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert.

''And the sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you're bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realising in that moment that I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease.''