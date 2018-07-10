Halsey has denied rumours she's dating Machine Gun Kelly.

The 'Bad at Love' hitmaker has been romantically linked to the rapper since she split from G-Eazy but she insists nothing is going on and urged others to ''mind their damn business''.

She shared on Twitter: ''I'm not at the beach. I'm on tour. Alone. Slow news week I guess. I'm not with anybody. That photo is 2 years old. Everyone mind their damn business (sic)''

Halsey and G-Eazy announced their split last week.

In a post on her Instagram story, Halsey wrote: ''I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.''

The split may come as a shock to fans as only a couple of months ago, Halsey admitted she was ''really happy'' with her life.

She said: ''I'm really happy with my life ... [I'm not] this reckless, devil-may-care, angry person [anymore] ... I really love that girl so much ... but now I'm 23, I bought a house and I do my taxes.

''At first, people were, like, 'This is a publicity stunt.' I was, like, 'Well, I hope to God it isn't, because if he's getting paid, I should be too!'''