Halsey has used her poetry to speak out about 'Inconvenient Women'.

The 'Closer' hitmaker shared her musings at the Glamour's 2018 Women of the Year Summit, with the new piece of poetry focusing on inequality for women in the home, in the work place and the wider world.

She shared: ''Brutally honest, outspoken and fearless / Goes with their gut, never favours appearance / 'Cause who has time for vanity with opponents to extinguish? / And don't you think that hint of silver hairline is...distinguished? / In men? All these qualities, they make you a genius. / But if you're a woman, you're an inconvenience ...

''So, if you're offended, and viewing at home / I'm here to say that I'm not sorry / For being... inconvenient. / You were not put on this earth to make everybody else's life easier./ So please, be inconvenient.''

Meanwhile, Halsey previously revealed she hates being called a pop star.

She said: ''Kendrick [Lamar] has done a Maroon 5 feature, a Taylor Swift feature and a Sia feature - which is more pop features than I've done. And no one's calling him a pop star. But I'm being called one, even though I'm inherently an alternative artist. I don't know if it's a male thing, I don't know if it's an urban thing. I don't know what it is. But if you're a female alternative artist and you do anything that's even slightly pop leaning, it's condemning.''