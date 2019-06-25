Halsey burst into tears when she was told she can still have children, despite suffering from endometriosis.

The 24-year-old singer suffers from the condition in which tissue found inside the womb grows outside of the womb, and previously opened up about suffering a miscarriage which was caused by the illness, as it can often result in fertility struggles.

But after undergoing surgery and making some lifestyle changes, doctors told the 'Nightmare' hitmaker she doesn't need to freeze her eggs - which she was planning on doing this year - because they now believe she can conceive naturally.

Halsey said of the news: ''I was like, 'Wait, what did you just say? Did you just say I can have kids?' It was like the reverse of finding out you have a terminal illness. I called my mom, crying.''

But her condition still affects her daily, as she says she often worries that she'll end up in the hospital whenever she gets her period.

She added to the July Hot issue of Rolling Stone magazine: ''I feel like for a normal female performer, she's like, 'F**k, I have my period. I have a show today.' And for me, it's like, 'F**k, I have my period. I hope I don't have to go to the hospital.' ''

Meanwhile, Halsey previously said she was desperate to become a mother, but said her biological ''clock is ticking'' because of her endometriosis battle.

She said: ''I mean always but ... my clock is ticking because I have endometriosis so, like, I have to think about those things differently than a lot of other women do. But also a lot of other women do because the disease affects so many people but I'm also a musician and tour. 'But I want to be a mum so badly, I love kids.

''I know so many kids and I have so many people who work for me that are the by-product of people who were touring and they're just the coolest kids.''