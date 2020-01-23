Halsey says it's ''important'' to ''cleanse''.

The 25-year-old singer always makes sure to wash her face with cleanser and a hyaluronic acid serum, because she thinks having ''glowy skin'' is a must, especially when she's on the road.

She said: ''The most important part for me when I'm on the road is to cleanse. I'm really really really into glowy skin.''

Halsey's quest for glowing skin stretches to her make-up routine too, as she uses a whopping six different highlighters to make her cheekbones and nose shine.

She added: ''I use like six highlighters in my beauty routine. One of the greatest compliments I've ever gotten in my life is someone told me that they were seeing my show in an arena and they were at the section all the way at the top and they could still see my highlight.''

The 'Nightmare' hitmaker also loves to apply false lashes, and says she's done it so many times she could now put them on ''in the dark''.

Halsey said: ''I have hundreds of [lashes] in my house. I have done this so many times in my life, I feel like I could put on lashes in the backseat of a car, without a mirror, in the dark, with one hand tied behind my back, during a zombie apocalypse.''

The star's affinity for make-up and style comes as she originally wanted to go to art school before finding a career as a musician, and says ''painting and make-up'' are closely linked.

Speaking to Vogue for a video in which she recreated her look from the cover of her new album 'Manic', she said: ''Before I was a musician, I was really set on going to art school. A lot of people don't understand how alike painting and makeup are.''