Halsey broke her toe trying to ''save a hurt butterfly''.

The 'Bad at Love' hitmaker injured herself after trying to save the creature, but it ended up being dead anyway.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle. I broke my toe. turns out the butterfly was already dead. I have alien feet I know. I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies. this hurts. (sic)''

Back in 2017, Halsey broke her foot, just minutes after telling Fifth Harmony to ''go break a leg'' at the Y100 Jingle Ball concert in Florida, only to end up in hospital with a fractured right foot shortly afterwards.

She tweeted: ''Mood is me saying ''break a leg'' to @FifthHarmony last night and then being in the hospital getting a foot x Ray 35 minutes later. (sic)''

And when advised by one of her followers to simply ''walk it off'', she clarified she'd suffered a painful break.

She replied: ''I'm not sure u can ''walk off'' a broken foot (sic)''

Halsey has also opened up about her mental health in the past, admitting she is ''comfortable in her depression''.

She said: ''Badlands was about this girl living in this postapocalyptic society and not wanting to escape and knowing she should, which was kind of a metaphor for a mental space. Some people find themselves, myself included, comfortable in their depression.

''You know what it means to get better and what you have to do, but sometimes it's easier to just kind of, like, wallow in your misery. For me, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom is a story of two people who want to be in love so badly they're willing to change themselves for their love and in doing so, they let the real versions of themselves die. It's a Romeo and Juliet story.''