Halsey is set to play an intimate show in London ''for one night only'' at the Electric Ballroom in Camden next week.
Halsey has announced a one-off show in London on Monday (10.06.19).
The 'Nightmare' singer will play an intimate set at Camden's Electric Ballroom - which has a capacity of just 1,500 - with tickets on sale Wednesday (05.06.19) at 5pm.
The pop star wrote on Twitter: ''London you know I wouldn't come here without a few tricks up my sleeve....
''See you for one night only, June 10th, for an intimate show at the electric ballroom. tix on sale 5pm tomorrow, June 5. http://iamhalsey.com (sic)''
The 'Without You' hitmaker is dating British musician Yungblud, and the pair have been surprising audiences with a performance of their hit song '11 Minutes' - which features Blink-182's Travis Barker - and the Doncaster rocker has a gap in his touring schedule, which could mean he'll join Halsey at the concert.
The 24-year-old singer appears to be back on her feet again after breaking her toe whilst trying to save a butterfly.
The 'Bad at Love' hitmaker injured herself when she tried to save the creature last month, but it ended up being dead anyway.
She wrote on Instagram: ''I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle. I broke my toe. turns out the butterfly was already dead. I have alien feet I know. I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies. this hurts. (sic)''
Back in 2017, Halsey broke her foot, just minutes after telling Fifth Harmony to ''go break a leg'' at the Y100 Jingle Ball concert in Florida, only to end up in hospital with a fractured right foot shortly afterwards.
She tweeted at the time: ''Mood is me saying ''break a leg'' to @FifthHarmony last night and then being in the hospital getting a foot x Ray 35 minutes later. (sic)''
And when advised by one of her followers to simply ''walk it off'', she clarified she'd suffered a painful break.
She replied: ''I'm not sure u can ''walk off'' a broken foot (sic)''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...