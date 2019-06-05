Halsey has announced a one-off show in London on Monday (10.06.19).

The 'Nightmare' singer will play an intimate set at Camden's Electric Ballroom - which has a capacity of just 1,500 - with tickets on sale Wednesday (05.06.19) at 5pm.

The pop star wrote on Twitter: ''London you know I wouldn't come here without a few tricks up my sleeve....

''See you for one night only, June 10th, for an intimate show at the electric ballroom. tix on sale 5pm tomorrow, June 5. http://iamhalsey.com (sic)''

The 'Without You' hitmaker is dating British musician Yungblud, and the pair have been surprising audiences with a performance of their hit song '11 Minutes' - which features Blink-182's Travis Barker - and the Doncaster rocker has a gap in his touring schedule, which could mean he'll join Halsey at the concert.

The 24-year-old singer appears to be back on her feet again after breaking her toe whilst trying to save a butterfly.

The 'Bad at Love' hitmaker injured herself when she tried to save the creature last month, but it ended up being dead anyway.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle. I broke my toe. turns out the butterfly was already dead. I have alien feet I know. I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies. this hurts. (sic)''

Back in 2017, Halsey broke her foot, just minutes after telling Fifth Harmony to ''go break a leg'' at the Y100 Jingle Ball concert in Florida, only to end up in hospital with a fractured right foot shortly afterwards.

She tweeted at the time: ''Mood is me saying ''break a leg'' to @FifthHarmony last night and then being in the hospital getting a foot x Ray 35 minutes later. (sic)''

And when advised by one of her followers to simply ''walk it off'', she clarified she'd suffered a painful break.

She replied: ''I'm not sure u can ''walk off'' a broken foot (sic)''