Halsey has announced the 'Manic World Tour' for 2020.

The 'Without Me' hitmaker will kick off the arena run in support of her album of the same name in Madrid, Spain, on February 6, and play several shows throughout Europe, before kicking off the UK and Ireland leg in Glasgow on March 7 and heading to London, Dublin and Manchester.

Indie pop rockers Pale Waves will support the US pop star for part of the tour.

Halsey recently described 'Manic' as her ''angry album''.

The '11 Minutes' singer will release her third LP - the follow-up to 2017's 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom' - on January 17, and revealed that she didn't go into the writing process feeling ''mad'', but ended up recording some pretty angsty lyrics.

She said of the track 'Graveyard': ''Yeah, it's very human. A lot of those sounds are super organic.

''It's a lot of people sounds ... it's skin, you hear skin, you can tell there's people making it.''

And on how 'Without Me' differs from the new material, Halsey said: ''I sat there to make this album and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to make an angry album.'

''And I wasn't mad. It's exciting ... I'm closing a chapter in this record that I feel very much like I needed to put the final word on, put the nail in the coffin, if you will. 'Graveyard', marry it.''

The 'Bad at Love' hitmaker also admitted it was ''kind of scary'' writing 'Without Me'.

She explained: '''Without Me' is this like blind declaration of love.

''In some ways it's a metaphor.

''It's about like loving someone to death, kind of.

''And then in other ways it's actually pretty literal.

''There's a lot of moments in the song that are pretty literal, which was kind of scary to write about. But you know me, I find the scary thing and I do it.''

Although Halsey had planned to write more about the world around her on the new record, she recently admitted that it didn't work and she is more comfortable writing about the world through the lens of her own experiences.

She explained: ''I sat down to write this album and I was like, 'Alright, time to stop talking about yourself and start looking at the world around you!' And then I got two songs in and I was like, 'Uh, I only know how to talk about myself.' Because I don't know anything as well as I know me, so I can't write anything as true to f**king Halsey than when I'm writing about myself.''

Tickets for Halsey's 2020 European tour dates go on sale on Friday (27.09.19) at 9am via livenation.co.uk

Halsey's 2020 tour dates are as follows:

6 February, Madrid, Spain, WiZink

7 February, Barcelona, Spain Sant Jordi Club

9 February, Frankfurt, Germany, Jahrhunderthalle

13 February, Milan, Italy, Mediolanum Forum

15 February, Amsterdam, Holland, Ziggo Dome

17 February, Paris, France, Dome De Paris

21 February, Oslo, Norway, Spektrum

22 February, Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

24 February,Stockholm, Sweden, Annexet

26 February, Helsinki, Finland, Ice Hall

28 February, Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall

29 February, Munich, Germany, Zenith

2 March, Zurich, Switzerland, Samsung Hall

4 March, Luxembourg, Luxembourg Rockhal

5 March, Antwerp, Belgium, Lotto Arena

7 March, Glasgow, United Kingdom, SSE Hydro

8 March, London, United Kingdom, The O2

10 March, Dublin, Ireland,3Arena

12 March, Manchester, United Kingdom, Manchester Arena