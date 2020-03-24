Halsey has sparked speculation she's split from Evan Peters.

The 25-year-old singer began dating the 'American Horror Story' actor in September but has now deleted all trace of him from her Instagram account.

The pair are still following one another on the site, but among the significant posts Halsey removed was one from Evan's birthday in January.

She had written at the time: ''Happy birthday darling. I can't imagine a world without you in it.''

And what's more, the 'You Should Be Sad' singer has also been back in contact with her former boyfriend Yungblud.

She posted a photo of her food on her Instagram Story and wrote: ''My first crack at making a Sunday dinner #YorkshireCertified. Supplies were limited.''

The British singer reposted the image and wrote: ''Can confirm.''

Halsey - whose real name is Ashley Frangipane - recently declared she has decided not to speak too much about her personal life but admitted she wasn't keen on dating any more musicians because it makes it too hard to have a separation between work and home.

She said recently: ''A friend of mine -- another female artist who has been criticised for dating a lot of people -- said, 'Ashley, you need to live your f***ing life and ignore what people say about you.'

''And so now I keep everything to myself in terms of my romantic relationships. I will say that it's good to not date another musician as then your work follows you everywhere.

''Now it's my personal life so I get to go home to somebody that I love and spend time with them, and it not be about work.''