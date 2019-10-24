Halsey and Evan Peters Pack ''definitely looked like a couple'' during a recent date in southern California.

The 25-year-old singer and Evan - who split from his former fiancee Emma Roberts in March - have been romantically linked for a number of weeks, and the duo were reportedly seen getting cosy with each other in Sherman Oaks.

The eyewitness told Us Weekly: ''Halsey and Evan were at Sweet Butter Cafe in Sherman Oaks.

''They definitely looked like a couple. They were eating together and Halsey was laughing throughout their lunch. When they walked out of the restaurant they were hugging each other.''

The 'Without Me' hitmaker - who previously dated G-Eazy and, more recently, Yungblud - and Evan were also spotted walking through the streets of Sherman Oaks with their arms around each other.

The duo were firstly romantically linked in September, when an eyewitness claimed they were flirting at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Los Angeles.

The onlooker said at the time: ''They were laughing and flirting the whole time while we waited for the ride, it looked really romantic. It looked like they were having a fun date night before the Emmys.

''We were so surprised, because we didn't even know that they knew each other. They were smiling and laughing together and looking into each other's eyes as they were waiting for the ride to start.''

In fact, the eyewitness also claimed that Halsey and Evan were seen holding hands after getting off one of the rides.

The onlooker shared: ''When we got off the roller coaster, we bought the photo of them on the ride and saw that they were holding hands, their fingers were intertwined.''